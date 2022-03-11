Nitin Gadkari praises PM Modi’s leadership, says BJP will work for development of states

After Bharatiya Janata Party clinched four out of five states in Assembly Elections, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on March 10 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and assured that BJP will work towards the development of the states and country. “The success that BJP has achieved is because of the work we did in these states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People have given their support to that work through this victory. We will work for the development of these states and the country,” he added.