Nitin Gadkari expresses disappointment over bridge constructions, says strong winds can’t be reason for collapse

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 09, while addressing an event in Delhi, reacted to the recent bridge collapse in Bihar and said that “Strong winds can’t be reason for bridge collapse.” The Minister pushed for perfection in construction of roads and bridges around the country and said, “I don't understand how can a bridge collapse due to strong winds, there must be some fault. We must aim for perfection without compromising quality.”