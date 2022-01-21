Nitin Gadkari emphasises need for attracting foreign investment into MSME sector

Union Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 20 emphasised the need for attracting foreign investments into the MSME sector as such entities are giving excellent viability and income to investors. Addressing ICAI International Conference–2022 on ‘Accountants Creating a Digital and Sustainable Economy’, Gadkari said, “The Indian MSMEs are giving excellent viability and income to the investors. It is time for the country to attract foreign investment into the MSME sector and this is where the role of chartered accountants is very important.”