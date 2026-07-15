Nitin Gadkari E20 Row FIR Filed Against Manish Kashyap 3 Influencers Over Nitin Gadkari E20 Row

The Nagpur Cyber Police have registered an FIR against four prominent social media content creators, including popular YouTuber-politician Manish Kashyap, for allegedly running a defamatory online campaign targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over the ongoing E20 ethanol-blended petrol controversy. The case was registered following a formal complaint lodged by Shishir Tripathi, president of the BJP Nagpur City Social Media Cell. Alongside Manish Kashyap, the FIR names popular Instagram account 'Desi Boys' (desi_boysncr), Harshit Rathi, and Anklesh Inwati. Complainants allege that the creators used misleading information, doctored videos, and highly objectionable language to damage Minister Gadkari’s reputation and disturb public peace.