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Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari E20 Row FIR Filed Against Manish Kashyap 3 Influencers Over Nitin Gadkari E20 Row

The Nagpur Cyber Police have registered an FIR against four prominent social media content creators, including popular YouTuber-politician Manish Kashyap, for allegedly running a defamatory online campaign targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over the ongoing E20 ethanol-blended petrol controversy. The case was registered following a formal complaint lodged by Shishir Tripathi, president of the BJP Nagpur City Social Media Cell. Alongside Manish Kashyap, the FIR names popular Instagram account 'Desi Boys' (desi_boysncr), Harshit Rathi, and Anklesh Inwati. Complainants allege that the creators used misleading information, doctored videos, and highly objectionable language to damage Minister Gadkari’s reputation and disturb public peace.

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The Nagpur Cyber Police have registered an FIR against four prominent social media content creators, including popular YouTuber-politician Manish Kashyap, for allegedly running a defamatory online campaign targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over the ongoing E20 ethanol-blended petrol controversy. The case was registered following a formal complaint lodged by Shishir Tripathi, president of the BJP Nagpur City Social Media Cell. Alongside Manish Kashyap, the FIR names popular Instagram account 'Desi Boys' (desi_boysncr), Harshit Rathi, and Anklesh Inwati. Complainants allege that the creators used misleading information, doctored videos, and highly objectionable language to damage Minister Gadkari’s reputation and disturb public peace.

Nitin Gadkari E20 Petrol Row
Manish Kashyap FIR Nagpur
e20 fuel controversy
Nitin Gadkari Defamation Case
Desi Boys E20 Petrol Video
Manish Kashyap YouTube Video E20
Ethanol Blended Petrol India
Nagpur Cyber Police Action
E20 Petrol Mileage Problem
BJP Social Media Cell Complaint
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