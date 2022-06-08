Nitin Gadkari congratulates NHAI team for featuring in Guinness World Record

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari congratulated National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) team on accomplishing the Guinness World Record of successfully completing the construction of 75 km continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH 53 between Amravati and Akola. He said, “I congratulate NHAI team on accomplishing this Guinness World Record. On the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' announced by PM Modi, NHAI successfully completed construction of 75 km continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane between Amravati to Akola.”