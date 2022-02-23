Nitin Agarwal casts vote in Hardoi, says ‘BJP will form govt with more than 300 seats’

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hardoi Nitin Agarwal casts his vote at a polling booth in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. BJP candidate expressed confidence that his party will form the government in UP with more than 300 seats. "I am confident that BJP will win all 8 seats of Hardoi. In every phase, BJP's lead is increasing and we will form the government with more than 300 seats," said Nitin Agarwal. The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases. The results will be declared on March 10.