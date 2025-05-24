Niti Aayog Meeting PM Modi Shares Light Moment With Opposition CMs | PM Modi In NITI Aayog Meeting

Niti Aayog Meeting: PM Modi Shares Light Moment With Opposition CMs | PM Modi In NITI Aayog Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a friendly interaction with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and other chief ministers during the NITI Aayog meeting held in Delhi. The meeting focused on collaborative development and progress for India’s future. Watch this moment of unity among leaders from different states as they discuss key national issues.