Niti Aayog Meeting: PM Modi In NITI Aayog Meeting | PM Modi News | NITI Aayog Meet PM Modi's 'Team India' Call at NITI Aayog: Path to Viksit Bharat! Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, May 24, 2025, chaired the crucial 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog! Emphasizing national unity for progress, PM Modi stated, "If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible." This pivotal meeting, held under the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047', brings together all State Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union Ministers. PM Modi, who serves as the Chairman of NITI Aayog, highlighted that "Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit." Discover the key takeaways from this important gathering, especially as it marks the first major meeting of the Prime Minister with CMs and L-Gs after Operation Sindoor. We delve into the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', the importance of cooperative federalism, and the strategies discussed to accelerate India's development trajectory. 'Team India' Approach: The synergy between the Union government and States for accelerated development. Viksit Bharat@2047 Vision: How developed states contribute to a developed nation. Role of NITI Aayog: As the apex body for policy formulation and cooperative federalism. Post-Operation Sindoor Meeting: The significance of this gathering in the current context. Tune in to understand the roadmap for India's future development and the collective efforts required to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047!