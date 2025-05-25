Niti Aayog Meeting From Operation Sindoor To 4th Largest Economy Highlights From NITI Aayog Meet

Niti Aayog Meeting: From Operation Sindoor To 4th Largest Economy: Highlights From NITI Aayog Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on May 24, with 31 states and UTs in attendance. Key highlights included discussions on Operation Sindoor, Nari Shakti, Skilling, Urbanisation, and 'Viksit Bharat@2047'. PM Modi emphasized the importance of Team India, faster development, future-ready cities, and empowering women through reforms. He also announced a ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund and stressed skilling aligned with modern tech like AI and semiconductors. States like Karnataka, Kerala, Bengal, Bihar, and Puducherry skipped the meet.