NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant attends UIDAI workshop on ‘Recent Initiatives for Simplifying Aadhaar usage’

Chief Executive Office of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant on June 01 attended a workshop on ‘Recent Initiatives for Simplifying Aadhaar usage’ by UIDAI. While addressing the event CEO Kant acknowledged Aadhaar’s role in welfare schemes. “Aadhaar has become the bedrock for government welfare schemes, ensured faster benefit transfers without any intervention or intermediaries and saved a vast amount of money,” he said.