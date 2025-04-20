Nishikant Dubey On Supreme Court Angry Owaisi Slams BJP Says Aap Tubelight Hain

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a sharp dig at the BJP, calling its leaders "tubelights" after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s controversial remark suggesting Parliament should be shut if the Supreme Court wants to make laws. Owaisi defended the judiciary, invoking Article 142 of the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision. He accused the BJP of threatening the courts with religious overtones and warned PM Modi: "If you don’t stop them, the country will suffer." BJP, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the remarks, calling them personal opinions.