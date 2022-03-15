Nirmala Sitharaman presents J&K Budget in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 14 presented the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir. She also presented supplementary Demands for Grants, and Demands for Excess Grants for Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha. She said, “After removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, 890 Central laws have become applicable there. What was denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir over 70 years will be given to them. It has enabled that which Dr Ambedkar gave for the rest of the country for SC/ST is now available for people of Jammu and Kashmir.”