Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Aayakar Bhawan in Srinagar

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated ‘The Chinars’ - Aayakar Bhawan cum residential complex on November 22 in Srinagar. At the inaugural ceremony, the Finance Minister said, “Jammu and Kashmir has a potential to generate 20,000 MW of electricity but it is not fully utilized, due to which the development in Jammu and Kashmir has been very low. After the removal of Article 370, people here should get all the facilities which they were deprived of.”