Nirmala Sitharaman expresses gratitude towards Karnataka BJP unit, MLAs for her win in RS Polls

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 10 in Bengaluru, expressed her gratitude towards the Karnataka BJP unit, MLAs and the people for her win in the Rajya Sabha Polls. “I thank the blessings that BS Yediyurappa (former CM) has always extended to me. I thank every MLA and through them, the people of Karnataka for having given me the 2nd opportunity to serve them. I thank the BJP Karnataka unit and every worker,” the Union Minister said.