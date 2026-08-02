Nirmal Purja Tragedy Body Of Legendary Mountaineer Nims Dai Found 3 Days After Broad Peak Avalanche

Lahore / Skardu: The body of renowned Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal "Nims Dai" Purja has been recovered on Broad Peak, three days after a massive avalanche swept away his 10-member expedition team in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), a ground rescue team reached the 43-year-old climber's body at an altitude of approximately 5,700 metres. Three additional bodies were sighted in the immediate vicinity, bringing the total number of recovered remains to five as search operations continue for the rest of the team. All 10 climbers on the expedition—including foreign nationals from the US, China, and Oman—have been confirmed dead, marking one of the worst Karakoram mountaineering disasters in recent years.