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Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

Nirmal Purja Death Nims Purja’s Final Post Resurfaces After Fatal Avalanche

New Delhi: Following the official confirmation of renowned mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja’s death alongside his entire 10-member team in a massive avalanche on Broad Peak, his final social media message written just days before the tragedy has gone viral. In a deeply poignant post shared prior to embarking on the 8,051-metre peak, Purja addressed the mountain directly, writing: "Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down. I take zero mountains for granted. Not one." The 43-year-old former British Special Forces operator was attempting to scale Broad Peak without supplementary oxygen to get within one peak of completing all 14 eight-thousanders twice. The post has triggered a wave of global grief, with fellow mountaineers and fans re-sharing his words as a tribute to his relentless spirit and humility before nature.

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New Delhi: Following the official confirmation of renowned mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja’s death alongside his entire 10-member team in a massive avalanche on Broad Peak, his final social media message written just days before the tragedy has gone viral. In a deeply poignant post shared prior to embarking on the 8,051-metre peak, Purja addressed the mountain directly, writing: "Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down. I take zero mountains for granted. Not one." The 43-year-old former British Special Forces operator was attempting to scale Broad Peak without supplementary oxygen to get within one peak of completing all 14 eight-thousanders twice. The post has triggered a wave of global grief, with fellow mountaineers and fans re-sharing his words as a tribute to his relentless spirit and humility before nature.

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