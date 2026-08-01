Nirmal Purja Death Nims Purja’s Final Post Resurfaces After Fatal Avalanche

New Delhi: Following the official confirmation of renowned mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja’s death alongside his entire 10-member team in a massive avalanche on Broad Peak, his final social media message written just days before the tragedy has gone viral. In a deeply poignant post shared prior to embarking on the 8,051-metre peak, Purja addressed the mountain directly, writing: "Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down. I take zero mountains for granted. Not one." The 43-year-old former British Special Forces operator was attempting to scale Broad Peak without supplementary oxygen to get within one peak of completing all 14 eight-thousanders twice. The post has triggered a wave of global grief, with fellow mountaineers and fans re-sharing his words as a tribute to his relentless spirit and humility before nature.