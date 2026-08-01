FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nirmal Purja Death: 14 Peaks Legend Nims Purja Killed In Broad Peak Avalanche In PoK

Nirmal Purja Death: 14 Peaks Legend Nims Purja Killed In Broad Peak Avalanche In PoK

E20 Fuel Row: Govt Defends Ethanol Policy, Says Petrol Would Have Hit ₹125/Litre Without Blending

E20 Fuel Row: Govt Defends Ethanol Policy, Says Petrol Would Have Hit ₹125/Litre Without Blending

Alliance: Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni, Mini Mathur, Zaid Darbar, Arslan Goni in Top 5? Grand finale will be shot on THIS date

Alliance: Kushal, Aly, Mini Mathur, Zaid Darbar, Arslan Goni in Top 5?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Latest NewsVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST

Nirmal Purja Death 14 Peaks Legend Nims Purja Killed In Broad Peak Avalanche In PoK

Renowned Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, who rose to international fame after scaling all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks in a record six months, has died in a massive avalanche on Broad Peak (8,051m) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The tragedy occurred as Purja’s 10-member expedition team from Elite Exped was climbing between Camp 2 and higher elevations on the 12th-highest mountain in the world. Following a two-day search-and-rescue operation hindered by harsh weather, Elite Exped confirmed that Purja (43), along with his trusted climbing partners Pur Bahadur Gurung and Nima Sherpa, as well as foreign team members, did not survive. Tributes have poured in globally for the former British Special Boat Service veteran whose feats were featured in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Renowned Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, who rose to international fame after scaling all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks in a record six months, has died in a massive avalanche on Broad Peak (8,051m) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The tragedy occurred as Purja’s 10-member expedition team from Elite Exped was climbing between Camp 2 and higher elevations on the 12th-highest mountain in the world. Following a two-day search-and-rescue operation hindered by harsh weather, Elite Exped confirmed that Purja (43), along with his trusted climbing partners Pur Bahadur Gurung and Nima Sherpa, as well as foreign team members, did not survive. Tributes have poured in globally for the former British Special Boat Service veteran whose feats were featured in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Nirmal Purja
nimsdai purja
nims purja
nirmal purja dead
nirmal purja avalanche
nims purja news
broad peak avalanche
Broad Peak
elite exped
14 Peaks
14 peaks nothing is impossible
nimsdai avalanche news
broad peak pok
mountaineering news
himalaya avalanche
pur bahadur gurung
nima sherpa
k2 climber dead
nepal mountaineer
world record climber
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alliance: Kushal Tandon, Aly Goni, Mini Mathur, Zaid Darbar, Arslan Goni in Top 5? Grand finale will be shot on THIS date
Alliance: Kushal, Aly, Mini Mathur, Zaid Darbar, Arslan Goni in Top 5?
Commonwealth Games 2026: Soman Rana wins shot put F57 gold, Shubham Juyal takes silver
CWG 2026: Soman Rana wins shot put F57 gold, Shubham Juyal takes silver
Nepal PM Balen Shah pays tribute to mountaineer Nirmal Purja: 'Courage that challenges human limits'
Nepal PM Balendra Shah pays tribute to mountaineer Nirmal Purja
Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over remarks on abuse row: 'Students don't need his forgiveness'
Rahul slams Modi amid abuse row: 'Students don't need his forgiveness'
Viral video: Tanushree Dutta criticises Gen Z for their protest, links with Bangladesh border conflict, netizens brutally troll her: 'Chup kar 7vi fail'
Tanushree Dutta criticises Gen Z for their protest, links with Bangladesh confli
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement