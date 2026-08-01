Nirmal Purja Death 14 Peaks Legend Nims Purja Killed In Broad Peak Avalanche In PoK

Renowned Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, who rose to international fame after scaling all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks in a record six months, has died in a massive avalanche on Broad Peak (8,051m) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The tragedy occurred as Purja’s 10-member expedition team from Elite Exped was climbing between Camp 2 and higher elevations on the 12th-highest mountain in the world. Following a two-day search-and-rescue operation hindered by harsh weather, Elite Exped confirmed that Purja (43), along with his trusted climbing partners Pur Bahadur Gurung and Nima Sherpa, as well as foreign team members, did not survive. Tributes have poured in globally for the former British Special Boat Service veteran whose feats were featured in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.