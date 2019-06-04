Nipah Virus Assured Kerala govt of all possible support from the Centre says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on Nipah Virus. He said, "Today morning, I have called a meeting at my residence with all the officers including health secretary. Yesterday, itself we had dispatched a team of six officers to Kerala. I have assured the Kerala Health Minister of all possible support from the Central government. We are also in touch with wildlife department to seek their help for subjecting the bats for testing of the virus. Everything that is need to been done is in already process."