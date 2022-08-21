Search icon
Nineteen Kondagaon youth trained by ITBP selected for ‘Bastar Fighters’ from Chattisgarh

The hard work and dedication displayed by the youth in Chhattisgarh paid off. 19 out of 136 ITBP-trained youth made their positions on the merit list. They got selected for the ‘Bastar Fighters’ Aarakshak Bharti 2021-22. The youth were trained by the 29th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police Kondagaon. The results were declared on August 15 where 19 out of the 136 people were selected. The list of the selected people also included 6 women candidates along with 13 men. The ‘Bastar Fighters’ has been formed to ensure security in seven districts of the Bastar area of Chhattisgarh.

