Nimisha Priya Case MEA Update On Nimisha Priya Case; Yemen Execution Postponed

Nimisha Priya Case Update: MEA Confirms Diplomatic Efforts to Save Indian Nurse from Yemen Execution | July 17, 2025The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has provided a crucial update on the case of Nimisha Priya, the Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen for the 2017 death of Talal Abdo Mahdi. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The government of India has been offering all possible assistance. We have provided legal assistance and appointed a lawyer to assist the family... We are also in touch with local authorities and her family to resolve this issue. This included concerted efforts in the last few days to seek more time for her family to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party... We will continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance in the case. We are also in touch with some friendly governments in this regard." With the execution postponed on July 15, 2025, following interventions by the Grand Mufti of India and Indian authorities, the MEA’s ongoing diplomatic efforts aim to secure a resolution amidst the Mahdi family’s demand for retribution. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this critical case.