Nikki Yadav Murder: Post Mortem Report Shows Victim Died Due To Suffocation, Injury Marks Found

The post-mortem of Nikki Yadav, the girl who was murdered by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot, was carried out on Feb 15. As per sources, post mortem revealed strangulation as cause of death. No other injury marks were found on the body. As per doctors, it is difficult to tell the exact time of death as the body was stored in a freezer.