Nikki Murder Case: Man kills girlfriend, stuffs her body inside refrigerator of his restaurant

In a gruesome crime, a man killed his girlfriend and stuffed her body in the refrigerator of his restaurant. “A man, Sahil Gehlot murdered Nikki Yadav by strangulating her using a mobile cable when she called him to confront as she came to know about him getting married to someone else. Sahil took her body to his dhaba in the fields and stuffed it in the refrigerator,” informed Satish Kumar, DCP (Crime), Delhi.