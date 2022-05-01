Night marathon organised in Surat to mark Gujarat State Formation Day

Night marathon was organised in Surat on April 30 to mark Gujarat State Formation Day. Scores of people overwhelmingly took part in Night marathon. The aim of the event was to create awareness against drugs menace. “We are not 'Udta Gujarat', taking strong actions against drug dealers,” Gujarat Minister of State (MoS) for Home Harsh Sanghavi added. Gujarat is celebrating May 1 as the state formation date. State of Gujarat officially formed on May 1,1960. On this day in 1960, Gujarat was separated from Maharashtra.