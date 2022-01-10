Nifty soars past 18,000-mark; Sensex climbs 651 points

The Indian equities markets witnessed strong rally on January 10 defying the concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and weak global cues. The benchmark Nifty 50 crossed psychologically important 18,000 points mark and Sensex climbed 651 points. There was strong buying support in auto, infra, banking and IT stocks. Titan surged 3.29 per cent. Maruti Suzuki jumped nearly 3 per cent. Larsen and Toubro and State Bank of India gained around two-and-a-half per cent. The markets started the week on a strong positive note with benchmark Sensex opening above 60,000 points mark. The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 60,395.63 points, which is 650.98 points or 1.09 per cent higher from its previous session's close at 59,744.65 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 18,003.30 points, which is 1.07 per cent or 190.60 points higher from its previous session's close at 17,812.70 points.