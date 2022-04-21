NIFT Srinagar provides good platform to Kashmiri youth to make career in fashion

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Srinagar trains youngsters in fashion designing courses. These courses attract many youngsters. The courses expose themselves to the fashion technology in Kashmir. Students also prefer to study in Srinagar campus because of the good weather in Kashmir. The institution gives employment to many students and improves the business in the Valley. It plays a main role in inspiring Kashmiri youngsters towards the fashion technology courses. Under the supervision of highly qualified experts, they learn the new fashion techniques with latest technology. Students also take part in various fashion shows where they create their own designs to attract people towards new trending fashion.