{"id":"2921617","source":"DNA","title":"News Wrap, November 29: From President Kovind in Rishikesh to new Covid variant, here is top news","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"News Wrap, November 29: From President Kovind in Rishikesh to new Covid variant, here is top news \r

","summary":"News Wrap, November 29: From President Kovind in Rishikesh to new Covid variant, here is top news \r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-news-wrap-november-29-from-president-kovind-in-rishikesh-to-new-covid-variant-here-is-top-news-2921617","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007380-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/29DNA_NEWSWRAP.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638159302","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 09:45 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 09:45 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921617"}