News Wrap, November 19

AAP’s Satyendar Jain caught on cam getting massage in Tihar jail, BJP slams VIP treatment. PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, 600-MW Kameng hydoproject. Shraddha Walkar murder case: Victim's WhatsApp chats reveal history of abuse by Aaftab Poonawala. Watch more on news wrap.