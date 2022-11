News Wrap, Nov 27

Gujarat elections 2022: 2 CRPF jawans killed, 2 more injured after colleague opens fire during polling duty. ‘Now I know why baba ran away…’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra slams Baba Ramdev’s ‘salwar’ remark on women. Union Budget 2023-24 may announce up to 400 new Vande Bharat trains; sleeper variant to launch soon.