News Wrap, May 29

Four Cases of B.A. 4 COVID Subvariant, Three Cases B.A. 5 Variant Detected in Maharashtra For First Time; Coal India To Import Fuel For First Time In Years As Power Cuts Loom: Report; 'Better to die at once': 3 sisters, 2 pregnant, kill themselves over domestic abuse in Rajasthan. Watch more in DNA News Wrap