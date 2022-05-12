Search icon
News Wrap, May 12

PM Modi to attend global Covid-19 summit hosted by US President Biden. MP cop strangles, dumps body of 6-year-old who asked him for money to buy food. Internet suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after man stabbed to death

