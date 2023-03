News Wrap, March 11

CBI summons Tejashwi Yadav | Japanese woman harassed on Holi | Satish Kaushik | News Wrap, March 11 Land-for-job scam: CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for a second time. Juvenile among 3 held for harassing Japanese woman during Holi in Delhi. BRS leader Kavitha to be questioned today in Delhi liquor policy case.