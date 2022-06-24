News Wrap June 24

Maharashtra political row: Eknath Shinde claims support of over 50 MLAs, 40 from Shiv Sena; Gujarat riots: SC says appeal against PM Modi "devoid of merits", upholds probe agency's clean chit; Assam floods: Situation grim as 45 lakh affected, 7 more deaths push toll to 107. Watch more in DNA News Wrap.