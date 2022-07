News Wrap, July 1

Maharashtra: Governor asks new CM Eknath Shinde to prove majority in Assembly on July 2. PM Modi launches Rs 6,000 cr RAMP scheme for MSMEs, new initiative for first time exporters. Jagannath Ratha Yatra begins today after 2 years’ gap; pilgrims throng Odisha’s Puri in huge numbers. Watch more in DNA News Wrap.