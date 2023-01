News Wrap, Jan 05

Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya, met the family of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being hit by a car in the Kanjhawala area of the national capital and then dragged for a few kilometers on the road. After meeting with the victim's family, Asha Devi urged the authorities to investigate the case and financially support the family. Watch this video for the latest news update.