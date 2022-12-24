News Wrap Dec 24

COVID-19 alert in India | RT-PCR Mandatory | China Corona | J&K | Cirkus | IPL Auction | News Wrap A massive spike in Covid cases in China has prompted concerns in India too over the possibility of a fourth coronavirus wave. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that RT-PCR tests will be mandatory for those arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.