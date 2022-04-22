हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Ezmall
Home
Videos
News Wrap, April 22
India thinks about the welfare of the world, never posed a threat to any country: PM Modi. 956 covid cases In Delhi, positivity rate shrinks to 4.71%. KGF Chapter 2 emerges as the first film to collect Rs 250 crore in a week.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Ezmall