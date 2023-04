News Wrap, April 01

Details Of PM Degree Not Needed, Says Court, Fines Arvind Kejriwal. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets death threat in Lawrence Bishnoi's name. "Democracy in danger": Raj CM Gehlot slams Centre over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. West Bengal: Stone-pelting in Howrah after Ram Navami violence, section 144 enforced