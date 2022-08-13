Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

News Wrap, 13 August

Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck in New York, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign kicks off from today and Jammu and Kashmir government sacks 4 employees. Watch more on DNA News Wrap.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RRC RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.