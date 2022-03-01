Newly diagnosed diabetes in COVID patients may simply be transitory blood sugar disorder: Study

Many people have complained recently about being diagnosed with diabetes after contracting and recovering from COVID 19. A study by the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has found that many COVID 19 patients, newly diagnosed with diabetes during hospital admission, may in fact have a temporary form of the disease related to the acute stress of the viral infection and may return to normal blood sugar levels soon after discharge. These patients are more likely to be younger, non-white, and on Medicaid or uninsured compared to individuals with previously diagnosed diabetes, suggesting many of these "new-onset" cases may simply be pre-existing but undiagnosed diabetes in individuals with limited access to healthcare services, according to the study published in 'Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications'.