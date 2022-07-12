New water tank to solve drinking water shortage in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir administration is enhancing and upgrading drinking water infrastructure in South Kashmir. Its objective is to provide clean and fresh drinking water to the residents. A water reservoir tank is under construction at Chakpat Larkipora village in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. It is expected to give relief to adjacent villages as they are facing drinking water shortage during summers. The water reservoir tank is being constructed by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department of Jammu and Kashmir with a project cost of about Rs 2.37 lakh to resolve the problems faced by the villages.