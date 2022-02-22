New study finds better treatment for Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease wherein dopaminergic neurons progressively die in the brainstem. Tremor and difficulties in walking are the most commonly recognisable symptoms for people suffering from Parkinson. Although there is no permanent cure for it, a study from the University of Copenhagen has shown a ray of hope for the treatment of Parkinson's. People are primarily treated with medicine, but in some cases, doctors use Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). In DBS, the surgeon places a thin metal wire in the brain, which can be used to send electrical pulses. DBS is effective in treating tremors, but alleviating difficulties in walking and freezing remain a challenge. The study, conducted in mice, demonstrates that DBS treatment of walking problems in Parkinson could be optimised by targeting specific neurons in the brainstem - possibly benefiting some of the more than 7 to 10 million people suffering from the disease worldwide.