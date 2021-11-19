{"id":"2920353","source":"DNA","title":"New schemes benefitting farmers, agriculture started in Modi Govt regime: NS Tomar ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"After PM Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on November 19 said that in the last 7 years many new schemes benefitting agriculture were started ever since PM Modi took charge in 2014. “Nation is witness to the fact that ever since PM Modi took the reins of the government in his hands in 2014, the commitment of his government has been for farmers and agriculture. As a result, you would've seen that in last 7 years many new schemes benefitting agriculture were started,” he added. \r

