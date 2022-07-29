New Research: Air quality can be better for active commuters than for drivers

New research revealed that people who commute by car can be subject to higher levels of harmful gases than those who walk or cycle to work. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Leicester in partnership with Leicester City Council, is published in the Journal of Transport & Health. Nitrogen Dioxide is harmful when breathed in by humans and was higher for weekday morning commuters travelling by car, compared to their counterparts travelling by bike or on foot. Their findings show that NO2 concentrations can be higher in car cabins (even electric car cabins) than alongside the road where people are walking and cycling.