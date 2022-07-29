Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

New Research: Air quality can be better for active commuters than for drivers

New research revealed that people who commute by car can be subject to higher levels of harmful gases than those who walk or cycle to work. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Leicester in partnership with Leicester City Council, is published in the Journal of Transport & Health. Nitrogen Dioxide is harmful when breathed in by humans and was higher for weekday morning commuters travelling by car, compared to their counterparts travelling by bike or on foot. Their findings show that NO2 concentrations can be higher in car cabins (even electric car cabins) than alongside the road where people are walking and cycling.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar Thackeray joins hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.