New Omicron XBB.1.5 variant! All you need to know

India reported first case of Omicron 's XBB.1.5 case in Gujarat on December 31. New COVID Variant makes up to 40.5 per cent of new infections across the US. XBB Subvariant, from which XBB.1.5 descends, is a recombinant of 2 subvariants. It descended from BA.2 Omicron Subvariant. XBB.1.5 now accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the northeast. It is reportedly responsible for 75 pc of cases in New England, New York. Omicron Subvariants XBB and XBB.1 were first identified in India. Scientists have also put forward the possibility that XBB.1.5 could have mutated in New York. Indian health experts suggested that variant is not virulent as over 80 pc population is vaccinated. India has gone into alert mode after the recent surge in coronavirus cases in China. Central and State Govts ramped up COVID protocols and taken precautionary measures.

