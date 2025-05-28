New ITR Filing Deadline AY 2025-26 Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended Heres Why | ITR News

In a major relief to taxpayers, Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the deadline for filing IT Returns. Returns originally due by July 31, 2025, can now be filed until September 15, 2025. The extension comes amid significant revisions in ITR forms, ongoing development and the need for accurate reflection of TDS credits. ITRS for AY 2025-26 have undergone structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency and enabling accurate reporting.