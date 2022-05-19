New India should be confluence of new thinking rich cultural heritage PM Modi

While virtually addressing the 'Yuva Shivir' in Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 in Delhi, asked people to make a pledge for a new India. “Our saints and scriptures have taught us that the foundation and development of any society is based on its youth. We've taken pledge to make a New India that is built on new thinking but is rooted in our rich cultural heritage,” the PM said.