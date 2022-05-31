‘New history of Champawat will be created’ assures CM Dhami to voters

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on May 31 visited at Banbasa polling centre in Champawat. The Chief Minister is contesting the By-election from Champawat Assembly Constituency. While speaking to ANI Uttarakhand CM Dhami assured the people of Champawat that the new history of the constituency will be created. “I extend my greetings to every voter from Champawat for the by-elections being held today. People have started coming to the polling centres. A new history of Champawat will be created today by 100 pc voting in the by-elections today,” he added.