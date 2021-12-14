New dialogues democratised foreign policy, India's international branding has gone up: Jaishankar

Emphasising that initiating a new set of dialogues democratised foreign policy, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the dialogues fulfilled many objectives and the bonus of all of this is that India's international branding has also gone up. “One of the objectives of initiating a set of new dialogues was to sort of democratise policy. I did it at a time when there was also a sense in the country itself that many of the changes we saw in 2014 and 2019 were reflective of a larger conversation, broadening out of political conversations and I certainly feel that should be the case with foreign policy,” he added.