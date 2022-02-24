New Delhi Municipal Council approves procurement of 142 MW Hydropower

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved the procurement of 142 Megawatt Hydropower, informed Vice-Chairman of NDMC, Satish Upadhyay on February 23 during a press conference in the national capital. “NDMC intends to make itself a complete green energy consumer. Council approved the procurement of 142 Megawatt Hydropower,” he said.