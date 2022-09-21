New Congress President on October 17 says Sachin Pilot

Amid the ongoing speculation over Congress presidential elections, party leader Sachin Pilot said that Congress will get a new President on October 17. “The majority of the states have said that Rahul Gandhi should be the Congress President. Whether he will contest or not is his decision, but one thing is for sure, the party will get a new President on October 17th, when the voting takes place,” he added.